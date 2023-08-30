Chairman Council meeting of Gomal University was held here on Wednesday, stressing austerity measures to overcome financial burden, the univer-sity was facing on account of massive electricity bills. Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah chaired the meeting which was attended by deans, directors, administrative officers of all departments including registrar Dr. Muham-mad Shoaib.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah said it was high time we took tough decisions to put the university on the path of devel-opment and there was a need to pursue measures that help to overcome financial liability of paying massive electricity bills each month. As part of such measures, he said that the VC office as well as other offices of the university had to avoid using air con-ditioners and one had to pay a Rs 50,000 fine, if he or she violated the ban.

He directed the registrar of the university to imme-diately issue a formal notification in this regard. He urged the university’s employees to continue work with the same high spirit of dedication to take the university to heights of development. He also sug-gested that certain departments should put more energy into increasing the number of students by launching new programs, enabling the university to increase salaries of teachers of the department con-cerned.