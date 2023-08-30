Adam Khan Wazir Tank

Mamrez Jamal bridge in Tank district could not be constructed despite decades according to sources. The bridge connecting village Mamrez, village Jamal, village Shada and village Matako to other areas is still waiting for construction.

The construction of Mamrez Jamal Bridge was approved in 2009, but its construction started was after almost a decade. The sources said, after the construction, it was revealed that only the floor of the bridge has been laid and the two sides have not been bothered to be built.

Afzal Khan, a local resident of Mamrez village of Tank district while talking to media persons said that whenever there are rains, the flood water washes away the soil on both sides. Due to which the bridge poses serious risks, however, several hundreds of yards of soil is flooded due to which the local residents have to face severe difficulties in reaching their respective areas.

He said that hundreds of people pass over this bridge every day and have to face immense difficulties.