Green Urban Development (GUD), an inspiring initiative with focus on life cycle approach to sustainable urban development, is striving to enhance capacity among multi stakeholders especially burgeoning population of country’s youth towards green infrastructure management.

Actors from various segments of lives life including government institutions, policy makers, students, media, private sector and civil society working on urban environmental and climate related issues are brought together under the platform of GUD in a co-creation space to discuss and work together on issues pertaining to urban development with a focus on water, waste and green entrepreneurship.

“Launched with collaboration between Institute of Urbanization (IoU), School of Leadership Foundation and US Embassy, the programme is working to enhance knowledge of young people through action research and incubation of green ideas to business cases, leading to green entrepreneurship,” says Ayesha Majid, Program Coordinator IoU. In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Ayesha said while realizing alarming levels of environmental degradation as according to a report published by International Trade Administration.