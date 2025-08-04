Pakistan edge thriller to win T20I series against West Indies

LAUDERHILL – Pakistan showcased a well-rounded performance to secure a 13-run victory over West Indies in the third and final T20I, sealing the series 2–1 at Central Broward Park in Florida on Monday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan set a challenging target by posting 189/4, thanks to a strong opening partnership of 138 runs by Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. Farhan top-scored with 74 off 53 balls, while Ayub added 66 off 49.

The innings was further lifted by short but impactful knocks from the lower order with Hasan Nawaz striking a quick 15 off 7, followed by Khushdil Shah’s 11 off 6.

In pursuit of 190, West Indies began with promise but lost momentum as the innings progressed. Alick Athanaze played a fluent hand with 60 off 40 balls, and Sherfane Rutherford added 51 from 35, but the rest of the batting unit couldn’t provide the support needed to stay on track.

Pakistan’s bowling attack delivered under pressure. Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was particularly effective, conceding just 20 runs in his 4 overs and picking up a wicket.

Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, and even part-timer Saim Ayub claimed one wicket each.

West Indies ultimately managed 176/6, falling just short of the target despite a late cameo from Gudakesh Motie (10 off 4).