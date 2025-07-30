Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupees rate today – 30 July 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal remained under pressure against Pakistani rupee in open market where the buying rate stood at Rs75.45 after shedding four paisa on Wednesday.

The SAR selling rate also dropped accordingly and hovered at Rs75.78, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is closely monitored by overseas Pakistanis, who send crucial remittance every month.

Saudi Arabia is the largest sources of remittances received by Pakistan every month as approximately 2.7 million Pakistanis expatriates live and work in the country.

The recent statistics of the remittances also reflect it clearly as Pakistanis sent $823.3 million in wake of remittances in June 2025.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday. It showed workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

In terms of remittances, the United Arab Emirates stood second with $717.2 million, United Kingdom with $537.6 million and United States of America with $281.2 million.

Strengthening the Pakistani rupee against the Saudi riyal offers several economic benefits. It lowers the cost of imports from Saudi Arabia, including fuel, which can help reduce inflation in Pakistan.

A stronger rupee also means overseas workers sending money from Saudi Arabia get fewer rupees per riyal, but it improves Pakistan’s global purchasing power. It can help manage external debt repayments by reducing the burden in rupee terms. Additionally, it boosts investor confidence, signaling economic stability.