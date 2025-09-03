Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 3 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained steady after reaching historic high in local market amid flat trend in international market on Wednesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 370,700 without any change while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs317,815.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,480 per ounce after recording no change.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 370,700 Rs4,303 Lahore 370,700 Rs4,303 Islamabad 370,700 Rs4,303 Peshawar 370,700 Rs4,303 Quetta 370,700 Rs4,303 Sialkot 370,700 Rs4,303 Hyderabad 370,700 Rs4,303 Faisalabad 370,700 Rs4,303

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram saw no change and stood at Rs.4,303 and Rs.3,689, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.