China flexes military muscle at huge parade in Beijing

BEIJING – China on Wednesday held huge military parade in Beijing in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of the World War II in Beijing.

The parade, which features advanced tanks, ballistic missiles, fighter jets, was held at Tiananmen Square.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the parade with dignitaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, attending the event.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Chinese Military Victory Day Parade sharing the stage with Russian President Putin, North Korean Kim Jong Un and Chinese Xi Jinping.

In his speech, Xi said: “Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games”.

“The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” he said.

Eighty gun salutes have commemorated the 80th V-Day.

According to China Media Group, the parade featured 45 formations and aerial echelons. One formation, is particularly, symbolic: combines two elements representing the “old” and the “new.” The “old” refers to units descended from anti-Japanese wartime forces, while the “new” showcases the modernized structure of China’s armed forces.

China showcased a wide range of military equipment, including air defence missiles, anti-ship missiles, hypersonic missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles, aerial drones, torpedoes, robot dogs and a new generation of armoured ground assault vehicles.

The four types of weapons were displayed in the Carrier-based Air-defense Weapon Formation compose a three-dimensional system for air defense covering all ranges, CGTN reported.

It comprises YJ-15 missile and YJ-19, YJ-17 and YJ-20 hypersonic missiles.

The new types of hypersonic missiles, including the YJ-21, DF-17 and DF-26D, can fly at an extreme-high speed and hit the target with high precision.

The parade concluded with aerobatic display by J-10 fighter jets which can be seen making 14 colored smoke trails, symbolizing the 14 years of War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.