Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 21 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a dip on opening day of the business week amid fluctuations in global market and it is expected to see volatility on Tuesday, September 21, 2025.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 444,900 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs381,430.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained stable and now stood at historic high of $4,235 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 444,900 Rs5,261 Lahore 444,900 Rs5,261 Islamabad 444,900 Rs5,261 Peshawar 444,900 Rs5,261 Quetta 444,900 Rs5,261 Sialkot 444,900 Rs5,261 Hyderabad 444,900 Rs5,261 Faisalabad 444,900 Rs5,261

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs5,261 and Rs4,510 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.