Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 22 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady in line with the trend in international market on Monday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 387,500 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs332,218.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,657 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 387,500 Rs4,447 Lahore 387,500 Rs4,447 Islamabad 387,500 Rs4,447 Peshawar 387,500 Rs4,447 Quetta 387,500 Rs4,447 Sialkot 387,500 Rs4,447 Hyderabad 387,500 Rs4,447 Faisalabad 387,500 Rs4,447

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram stood at Rs.4,467 and Rs.3,812. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.