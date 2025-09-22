Blow to Israel as four major Western countries formally recognise Palestine

Portugal has officially announced its recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state, joining the ranks of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in a growing international movement supporting Palestinian statehood.

Speaking to journalists in New York, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel emphasized that the decision reflected a core and consistent principle of Portugal’s foreign policy. He reiterated that the two-state solution remained the only viable path to achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

While acknowledging that the recognition did not resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Rangel stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to address the suffering of civilians.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made a formal announcement recognizing Palestine through a video message posted on social media.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” Starmer said in a message on social media.

Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated in an online message that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and is committed to contributing to the construction of a peaceful future for the Palestinian people.

The Australian government also declared its recognition of Palestine as a state, describing it as part of the broader international efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

Australian officials indicated that, following assurances from the Palestinian Authority, further diplomatic steps such as establishing embassies and formal diplomatic relations would be considered.

The recent recognitions mark a significant shift in international support for Palestinian statehood amid ongoing conflict in the region.