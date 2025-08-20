Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 20 August 2025

Per Tola Gold Price Comes Down To Rs318000 In Pakistan Amid Rate Cut

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,100 in local market amid downward trend in international market on Wednesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 356,600 after a decrease of Rs1,100 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs305,727 with a decline of Rs943.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,339 per ounce after a decline of $11.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 356,600 Rs4,031
Lahore 356,600 Rs4,031
Islamabad 356,600 Rs4,031
Peshawar 356,600 Rs4,031
Quetta 356,600 Rs4,031
Sialkot 356,600 Rs4,031
Hyderabad 356,600 Rs4,031
Faisalabad 356,600 Rs4,031

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and stood at Rs.4,031 and Rs.3,455 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

