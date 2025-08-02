Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 2 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered further dip in local market in line withe downtrend in international market on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs100 and stood at 352,900 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs302,555.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,302 per ounce after dipping by $1.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 352,900 Rs4,035 Lahore 352,900 Rs4,035 Islamabad 352,900 Rs4,035 Peshawar 352,900 Rs4,035 Quetta 352,900 Rs4,035 Sialkot 352,900 Rs4,035 Hyderabad 352,900 Rs4,035 Faisalabad 352,900 Rs4,035

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,909 and Rs.3,344 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.