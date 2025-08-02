5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in early hours of Saturday.

Earthquake tremors were felt Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Azad Kashmir, and Mardan.

In addition, tremors were also felt in Swat, Malakand, Dir, Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Karak, and surrounding areas.

According to the European Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5, with a depth of 114 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Due to the earthquake, panic spread among the citizens, and they came out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyiba.

The emergency operation center has not yet received any reports of loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

On July 1, a mild earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Lahore and several other cities of Punjab, leaving the citizens in panic.

Tremors were felt in Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and other cities where people came out of their houses and offices out of fear.

According to seismic data, the earthquake originated at a depth of 14 kilometers, with its epicenter located at latitude 31.33°N and longitude 74.23°E in 25 kilometers south-southwest of Lahore at 11:39 am.

The tremor was briefly felt in parts of Lahore and nearby areas, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and emergency services remain on alert as a precaution.

Seismologists described the earthquake as low in intensity but noted that shallow quakes of this kind can still be felt strongly in nearby regions.