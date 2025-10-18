Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 18 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have extended their record rally and soared to another fresh high in local market on Saturday, September 18, 2025.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 456,900 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs391,718.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained stable and now stood at historic high of $4,358 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 456,900 Rs5,504 Lahore 456,900 Rs5,504 Islamabad 456,900 Rs5,504 Peshawar 456,900 Rs5,504 Quetta 456,900 Rs5,504 Sialkot 456,900 Rs5,504 Hyderabad 456,900 Rs5,504 Faisalabad 456,900 Rs5,504

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs5,504 and Rs4,718 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.