Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 16 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged in line with the flat trend in international market on Tuesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola on second day of the business week stood at 386,300 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs331,189.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,643 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 386,300 Rs4,443 Lahore 386,300 Rs4,443 Islamabad 386,300 Rs4,443 Peshawar 386,300 Rs4,443 Quetta 386,300 Rs4,443 Sialkot 386,300 Rs4,443 Hyderabad 386,300 Rs4,443 Faisalabad 386,300 Rs4,443

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram stood at Rs.4,443 and Rs.3,809. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.