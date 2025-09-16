Pakistan Pm Shehbaz Likely To Hold Key Meeting Trump This Month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on September 25 during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The possible meeting is said to be taking place with the consultation, support, and backing of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reports said.

The agenda is expected to include discussions on the regional impact of recent Israeli attacks on Qatar, along with a review of Pakistan’s ongoing flood crisis and the current state of Pakistan-India relations.

While the meeting has not been officially confirmed, and Pakistan’s diplomatic mission has refrained from commenting or denying the possibility, diplomatic circles are viewing the development as a significant move in Pakistan’s international engagement strategy.

If held, this meeting could mark a notable moment in Pakistan-U.S. interactions, particularly against the backdrop of Middle Eastern tensions and South Asian regional challenges.

In June 2025, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir met with US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in a high-level engagement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs. Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor.

During the meeting, the COAS had conveyed the deep appreciation of the government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

President Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism.

Discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies. President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests.

A detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict.

President Trump commended Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics. In a gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties, Field Marshal Asim Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.