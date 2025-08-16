Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 16 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a dip of Rs1,000 in local market amid upward trend in international market on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 357,100 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs306,155 without recording any change.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,344 per ounce after a decline of $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 357,100 Rs4,072 Lahore 357,100 Rs4,072 Islamabad 357,100 Rs4,072 Peshawar 357,100 Rs4,072 Quetta 358,100 Rs4,072 Sialkot 357,100 Rs4,072 Hyderabad 357,100 Rs4,072 Faisalabad 357,100 Rs4,072

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and stood at Rs.4,072 and Rs.3,491 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.