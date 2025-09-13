Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 13 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up significantly amid upward trend in international market on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 386,500 after recording an increase of Rs2,500 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs331,361.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,645 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 386,500 Rs4,456 Lahore 386,500 Rs4,456 Islamabad 386,500 Rs4,456 Peshawar 386,500 Rs4,456 Quetta 386,500 Rs4,456 Sialkot 386,500 Rs4,456 Hyderabad 386,500 Rs4,456 Faisalabad 386,500 Rs4,456

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram also increased and stood at Rs.4,456 and Rs.3,820, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.