KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on the first working day of the week witnessed a drop, despite an upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show the rate of gold (24 carats) was slashed by Rs1,500 per tola.

Following the price drop, the new price of the yellow metal has been set at Rs233,000 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal witnessed slight upward trend. The precious metal settled at $1,915 per ounce.

Yellow metal remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.