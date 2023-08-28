KARACHI – The government of Sindh on Monday announced a public holiday on September 1 (Friday) to mark the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

A notification stated that all government and semi-government institutions will remain closed on Friday, and residents will get a long weekend.

Thousands of devotees and visitors from Pakistan reached Bhitshah to attend the Urs and offer special prayers.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the vicinity of the shrine to avoid any untoward incident.

Provincial authorities presided over a meeting to review the arrangements made for the 280th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai at Rest House Bhit Shah.