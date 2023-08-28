Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, partly cloudy weather and light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas on Monday night and following two days.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, coastal areas received scattered light rain/drizzle.

Dadu, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.