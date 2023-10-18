LAHORE – Per tola price of 24-karat in Saudi Arabia today (Wednesday) stands at 2,699 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 2,317 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 7,206.

22-Karat gold per 10 grams is being sold for SAR 2122.60 and the per tola price of the same quality gold stands at SAR 2,475.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there would be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11am on October 18, 2023.