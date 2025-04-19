AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 April, 2025

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan registered slight decline on Saturday after it hitting historic high, with per-tola rates decreasing by Rs 300 to Rs 349,700.

Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates remained unchanged at Rs 3,397 and Rs 2,912, respectively.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Lahore Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Islamabad Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Peshawar Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Quetta Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Sialkot Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Hyderabad Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Faisalabad Rs349,700 PKR 3,397
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs349,700
Per 10Gram Gold Rs299,811
Per Gram Gold PKR 29,981

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold Rates see meagre drop in Pakistan despite global uptick; Full price list here

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia moves up today – 18 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Rates hit Rs3.5Lac Mark in Pakistan amid record buying; Full price list here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer