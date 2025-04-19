AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

CM Maryam sets new record of constructing houses in short span of time

Cm Maryam Decides To Launch Karobar Card To Promote Small Business
‘Apni Chhat , Apna Ghar’ Program

 

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program project has set new records and for the first time in the history of Punjab, a record has been set for the construction of so many houses in a short span of time.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which a detailed review was made on the acquisition and recovery of loans under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.

In view of public interest, the proposal to include more commercial banks has been considered in the meeting.

The meeting was informed in the briefing that 28,219 families have received interest-free loans worth Rs 30 billion in five months.

More than 23,500 houses are in their final stages of completion under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program.

The Chief Minister directed to further accelerate process of getting loan under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.

She directed to meet the target of construction of houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program under any circumstance.

She said, “Obstacles in the process of loan distribution under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program should be removed.

No government has been able to build as many houses in five years as have been built in last 5 months.

” She added, “Serving the people is our clear vision.

Under the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif , we are trying to provide shelter to the homeless.

‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program is very close to my heart.

 

News desk

