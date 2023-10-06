Lahore Development Authority, Municipal Corporation Lahore and District Administration on Friday removed temporary and permanent encroachments from parking areas of commercial buildings on Main Boulevard Gulberg in Lahore.

Joint teams sealed 13 premises in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar and 12 on Canal Bank Road for illegal commercial use.

Teams removed temporary encroachments from parking lots in adjoining areas of Pace. Permanent encroachments were removed from Ashiana Tower and Lahore Center Gulberg.

The restaurant established in the parking space of Xinhua Mall, Noor Jahan Road Gulberg was demolished.

The restaurant built on the mandatory vacant space next to Hotel One, Noor Jahan Road Gulbarg was also demolished.

Temporary and permanent encroachments were removed from the surroundings of Ghalib Market, demolition of sheds, on-the-spot warning issued to more than 30 shops.

LDA, District Administration and MCL teams conducted the operation in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf and Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabassum.

Several notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.