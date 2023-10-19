The gold prices in Pakistan moved down by Rs200 per tola despite the hike in the international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of gold (24 carats) saw drop of Rs200 per tola and settled at Rs206,300.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs170 and was settled at Rs176,870.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal soared by $13 and settled at $1,972 per ounce in the week.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty, record inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency as investors prefer to buy precious metal as a safe investment.