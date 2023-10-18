KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 209,200 here on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 179,360 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 209,200
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 209,200
|PKR 191,765
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 179,360
|PKR 164,412
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,936
|PKR 16,441
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.