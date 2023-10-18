KARACHI – In a surprise change, Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday made a strong rebound after registering decline in previous successive sessions.

Data shared by local market jewelers suggest yellow metal saw an increase of Rs6,400 per tola. With the price change, the 24 carats of gold price reached to Rs206,500 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold has surged by Rs5,487 to Rs107,740.

The price of gold reached $1959 per ounce after an increase of $36 in the international market.

Bullion has been remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.