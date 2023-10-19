KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $7,714 million as of October 13, 2023.

As per the data released by the central bank on Thursday, SBP’s reserves increased by $67 million during the week ended on 13-Oct-2023.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,198.9 million.

As such, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12,912.9 million as of 13-Oct-2023.

During the week ended on October 6, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $31 million to $7,646.7 million.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,383.4 million.

As such, the total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan reached $13,030.1 million.