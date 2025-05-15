AGL57.78▲ 1.71 (0.03%)AIRLINK159.45▲ 4.49 (0.03%)BOP10.06▲ 0.15 (0.02%)CNERGY7.85▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DCL10.48▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML37.25▲ 1.22 (0.03%)DGKC151.3▲ 3.82 (0.03%)FCCL48.54▲ 0.68 (0.01%)FFL15.07▲ 0.39 (0.03%)HUBC141.41▲ 3.44 (0.02%)HUMNL12.74▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.34▲ 0.18 (0.03%)MLCF76.36▲ 1.05 (0.01%)NBP88.47▲ 1.68 (0.02%)OGDC213.73▲ 1.06 (0.00%)PAEL46.96▲ 0.83 (0.02%)PIBTL8.85▲ 0.28 (0.03%)PPL173.25▲ 3.34 (0.02%)PRL33.82▲ 2.68 (0.09%)PTC22.06▲ 2.01 (0.10%)SEARL84.13▲ 0.36 (0.00%)TELE7.56▲ 0.35 (0.05%)TOMCL31.94▲ 0.78 (0.03%)TPLP8.56▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TREET20.14▲ 0.88 (0.05%)TRG65.19▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)UNITY27.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.28▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Gold Prices drop to Rs335,200 in Pakistan as global rates hit one-month low

Gold Prices Drop To Rs335200 In Pakistan As Global Rates Hit One Month Low
KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan saw big drop on May 15, 2025, as prices moved down by Rs6,700 per tola to Rs335,200. The price trend comes in line with global trend.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs6,700, bringing it down to Rs335,200, whereas the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs5,745 to settle at Rs287,379.

Today Gold Price

Gold  Price Change New Price
Per Tola – Rs6,700 Rs335,200
10 Grams – Rs5,745 Rs287,379

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
13-May Rs344,200
12-Ma Rs340,500
10-May Rs350,900
9-May Rs350,900
8-May Rs352,700
7-May Rs356,900
6-May Rs356,100

Globally, bullion witnessed a downturn as global rate plunged by $67, closing at $3,168 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver prices followed suit, with a decline of Rs105 per tola, bringing the local price to Rs3,377.

Overall, gold prices may fall in coming days, depending on the outcome of U.S. economic data and developments in global trade dynamics.

Web Desk (Lahore)

