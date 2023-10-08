KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 195,600 here on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 167,700 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 178,290
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 166,760
|PKR 152,862
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 16,676
|PKR 15,286
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.