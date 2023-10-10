KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 200,000 here on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 171,470 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 7AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 183,332
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 171,470
|PKR 157,180
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,147
|PKR 15,718
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.