LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday retrieved commercial properties worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Lahore.

LDA team took possession of two commercial plots, each measuring 12 marlas, in the J-1 block of Johar Town, Lahore.

The team demolished illegally erected gates and boundary walls on these plots.

LDA Director Housing-VII Moazzam Rasheed carried out the operation with the help of the enforcement team, Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Mohammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachment and violation of building bylaws.