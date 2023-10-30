KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued a negative trajectory in line with the international market.

On Monday, gold rates in Pakistan plunged in the local market. The precious metal, after moving down by Rs1,200, currently stands at Rs212,100.

Data from All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) suggest that 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs181,842 after a drop of Rs1,028.

Last week, the bullion bounced back and was being sold at Rs213,300 per tola.

Silver, on the other hand, remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

In the international market, the rate of yellow metal hovered around $1993, after a decline of $9 on Monday.