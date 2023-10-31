KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 215,700 here on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,020 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|KR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,600
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 197,890
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 169,950
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,502
|PKR 17,795
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.