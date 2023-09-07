LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs5,800 per tola on Thursday, following the recovery of the Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar.

Surprisingly, the value of gold dropped by more than Rs23,000 per tola in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the value of yellow metal moved down by Rs5,800 and settled at Rs2,16,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 Karat gold plunged by Rs4,972, and the new value settled at Rs185,614.

Globally, the gold prices saw a decrease in the prices and international price per ounce dropped by $5 to settle at $1,921.

Furthermore, the price of silver also dropped by Rs50 per tola to Rs2,650 per tola in the local market.