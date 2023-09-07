Atlas Honda rolled out 2024 model of its most selling unit Honda CD 70, with a new color option but with same design, and buyers apparently has no issue with same old design.

The new price hike however badly hit the buyers of Honda bikes, as the CD70 continue to dominate the local bike market but it cost way more than its Chinese competitors.

Despite the competition in local, CD 70 topped sales charts. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency.

As people are looking to buy Honda CD 70 2024 on easy installments, the Japanese auto-giant offered motorcycles on an easy installment plan with zero markup. The company now offers CD70 2024 on 6 monthly Installment Plan with zero markups.

Honda CD 70 September Price 2023

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan

The company announced offered zero markup for as low as Rs26,317 per month.

The bank is charging a processing fee of 2.5 percent and Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Honda CD 70 2024.