Gold Price dips to Rs388,600 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global plunge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down slightly amid decline in international bullion rates.

Rates shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola dipping by Rs2,400, settling at Rs388,600. Similarly, rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,058 to Rs333,161. A day earlier, prices had remained steady at Rs388,100 after reaching a record high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Unit Old Rate Change New Rate Gold (per tola) Rs388,100 – Rs2,400 Rs388,600 Gold (10 grams) Rs335,219 (approx.) – Rs2,058 Rs333,161

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 15-Sept Rs386,300 13-Sept Rs386,300 12-Sept Rs386,500 11-Sept Rs384,000 10-Sept Rs388,100 9-Sept Rs388,100 8-Sept Rs384,000

In international market, gold prices also edged lower. APGJSA reported that the global rate stood at $3,668 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $24 decline.

Silver prices mirrored the downward trend, with the per tola rate slipping by Rs109 to Rs4,387.