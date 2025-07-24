Gold price dips Rs5,900 in Pakistan after touching record high; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down, wiping out the record-breaking surge seen just the day earlier as the price of 24 karat gold plummeted by staggering Rs5,900 per tola to Rs359,000.

As per Saraffa Association, bullion rates moved down after previous session when prices touched a new high of Rs364,900 amid record buying. This jaw-dropping drop comes mere hours after the precious metal smashed its previous record of Rs. 363,700 set in April.

Today Gold Rates

Date 24‑Carat Gold Price (per tola) Change 23 July 2025 Rs 364,900 — 24 July 2025 Rs 359,000 –Rs 5,900

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200 18-July Rs357,600 17-July Rs355,100 16-July Rs356,000 15-July Rs359,000

The shockwave didn’t stop there. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold tumbled by Rs. 5,058, settling at Rs. 307,784, while 22 karat gold followed suit, falling by Rs. 4,637 to Rs. 282,145.

Silver was also caught in the downward spiral. Per tola silver lost Rs. 24, now priced at Rs. 4,057, and the 10-gram rate slid by Rs. 20 to Rs. 3,478.

Globally, gold prices plunged by $61 per ounce, sinking to $3,363 from $3,424. Silver also dipped internationally, dropping by $0.26 to $39.08 per ounce.