Gold price dips Rs5,900 in Pakistan after touching record high; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down, wiping out the record-breaking surge seen just the day earlier as the price of 24 karat gold plummeted by staggering Rs5,900 per tola to Rs359,000.
As per Saraffa Association, bullion rates moved down after previous session when prices touched a new high of Rs364,900 amid record buying. This jaw-dropping drop comes mere hours after the precious metal smashed its previous record of Rs. 363,700 set in April.
Today Gold Rates
|Date
|24‑Carat Gold Price (per tola)
|Change
|23 July 2025
|Rs 364,900
|—
|24 July 2025
|Rs 359,000
|–Rs 5,900
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|23-July
|Rs364,900
|22-July
|Rs361,200
|21-July
|Rs361,200
|18-July
|Rs357,600
|17-July
|Rs355,100
|16-July
|Rs356,000
|15-July
|Rs359,000
The shockwave didn’t stop there. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold tumbled by Rs. 5,058, settling at Rs. 307,784, while 22 karat gold followed suit, falling by Rs. 4,637 to Rs. 282,145.
Silver was also caught in the downward spiral. Per tola silver lost Rs. 24, now priced at Rs. 4,057, and the 10-gram rate slid by Rs. 20 to Rs. 3,478.
Globally, gold prices plunged by $61 per ounce, sinking to $3,363 from $3,424. Silver also dipped internationally, dropping by $0.26 to $39.08 per ounce.