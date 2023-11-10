ISLAMABAD – Gold bounced back on Friday in local market of Pakistan after it saw decline of Rs2,400 per tola a day earlier.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) showed the price of yellow metal went up by Rs1,300 as precious metal registered recovery.

As per the latest update, the price 24-karat gold settled at Rs213,100 per tola, with an increase of Rs1,300.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold was stood at Rs182,698 after a surge of Rs1,114.

On the other hand, gold witnessed upward trend in the international market as it settled at $1975 after gaining $7 per ounce.