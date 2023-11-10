ISLAMABAD – Parts of Pakistan including the twin cities received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, bringing chill in weather by decreasing the mercury level.

In plains, the showers provided much-needed relief by washing away pollutants from the atmosphere.

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Isolated hailstorms also occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala AP 83, Kacheri 82, Shamsabad 71), Attock 69, Murree 56, Islamabad (Bokra 54, Golra 46, ZP, AP 44, Saidpur 13), Mangla 45, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Joharabad 32, Jhelum 29, Chakwal 26, Sialkot (City 25, AP 09), Gujranwala 19, Noorpur Thal 16, Hafizabad 13, Sargodha 12, Gujrat 09, Rahim yar Khan 07, Lahore (City 04, Lakshmi Chowk 03, Farrukhabad 02, Qurtaba Chowk, Shahi Qila, Gulberg, Airport 01), Jhang, Sahiwal 03, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 59, Balakot 52, Malam Jabba 39, Saidu Sharif 22, Mirkhani 18, D.I.Khan (City 18, Airport 07), Kalam 17, Pattan 14, Cherat 12, Bannu 09, Drosh 08, Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar 06, Chitral 05, Dir (Lower 03, Upper 02), Mardan 03

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 41, Muzaffarabad (City 38 & AP 27), Kotli 29, Rawalakot 17

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Chilas, Gupis 01

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 02 C below the freezing point.

The minimum temperature in Kalam was recorded at -01 C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and will likely move northeastward during the next 12 hours.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, cold and partly cloudy in the upper parts during the weekend.

However, more rain-thunderstorms with snow over mountains are likely in northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Friday evening/night.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

On Saturday, fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of upper Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 08-10 C on Saturday and Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 09-11 C on Saturday and Sunday.