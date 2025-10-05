Go Telecommunications Group Announces Establishment Of Go Ai Hub Pakistan

Shaza visits GO Telecommunications Group in Riyadh

GO Telecommunications Group welcomed Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication of Pakistan, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, at the Group’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in key strategic sectors, including digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and human capital development.

As part of the engagement, GO Telecommunications Group announced the establishment of GO AI Hub Pakistan, a specialized center dedicated to AI technologies and innovative digital applications. The initiative aims to promote knowledge transfer, capacity building, and the co-creation of digital solutions between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The official launch of the Hub is planned for October 2025, with participation from senior government and industry leaders from both countries.

The meeting also highlighted future collaborations, such as digital infrastructure expansion, data center development, and the establishment of a technical talent development center in Pakistan, reflecting the shared vision to enhance regional digital connectivity and innovation.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja appreciated the technological excellence and forward-looking approach of GO Telecommunications Group in AI, data centers, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. The Federal Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Vision Pakistan.”

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a deep and evolving partnership rooted in mutual growth and digital progress,” said Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja. “Through initiatives like GO AI Hub Pakistan, we aim to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies, empower youth through digital skills, and accelerate our shared vision of a connected, knowledge-driven future.