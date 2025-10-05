CM for accelerating uplift projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive review meeting to receive detailed briefings from eight major departments and issued various directives for accelerating provincial development projects.

The CM lauded the Health Department for its exemplary performance during recent floods, noting that medical teams treated over 1.15 million patients in flood-affected areas across Punjab. She appreciated that despite 174 snakebite cases reported during floods, timely administration of vaccines ensured no loss of life. Expressing gratitude, she said that Punjab’s health teams had set an example of dedication and service. CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab had achieved a record in cervical cancer vaccination by completing immunization of 6.5 million girls, leading all provinces in this public health initiative. She directed the Health Department to ensure early completion of the Cath Lab project and instructed Community Health Inspectors to expand their home survey initiative to include special persons, ensuring targeted assistance through inter-departmental coordination. The CM directed that 1,115 electric buses be made operational across Punjab by December and instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the establishment of electric bus charging stations. She said a uniform design for bus stops had been approved and that electric buses had gained immense popularity within a short span. She also approved the district-wise schedule for launching the electric bus programme and directed early commencement of the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) project.