Global Governance Initiative of President Xi – A Vision for World Peace

At a time when peace and security of the globe are threatened by numerous hot spots and tension is rising due to an intensified trade war, Chinese President Xi Jinping demonstrated true qualities of a statesman by launching ‘Global Governance Initiative’ (GGI), a set of reforms for a more just and equitable global governance system and advancing toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

This is, indeed, another epoch-making move of the towering leader of China after his widely appreciated and popular ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) – China’s main international cooperation and economic strategy that is aimed at linking almost the entire world together as part of the Xi’s vision of shared prosperity and creation of an inter-dependent world to help promote regional and global peace.

The main elements of the GGI were unfolded by President Xi during his speech at the recently held summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an event that immensely attracted the attention of the entire world and understandably so because of significance due to a number of factors and reasons.

The respect for the principle of sovereign equality is at the core of a peaceful world order and this aspect was highlighted by violation of the sovereignty of brotherly country Qatar by Israel. China has all along been advocating the cause of peaceful co-existence and therefore, the first element of the GGI reforms, as proposed by President Xi, is adherence to sovereign equality. He emphasized that all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance. Unlike some other influential countries, which are opposing democratization of the international order and are resisting efforts aimed at reforming the UN lopsided systems, Xi won the hearts and minds of the majority of the international community by demanding greater democracy in international relations and increasing the representation and voice of developing countries.

The second point of the GGI is also equally important as the Chinese President called for adherence to the international rule of law. The selective application of the rule of law is one of the major factors behind turbulence in the world. Therefore, the world must pay attention to the sincere call of the Chinese leader that international law and rules should be applied equally and uniformly. There should be no double standards, and the house rules of a few countries must not be imposed upon others.

In line with his vision of a peaceful and prosperous world, third point of Xi’s GGI calls for practicing multilateralism, firmly safeguarding the status and authority of the U.N., and ensuring its irreplaceable, key role in global governance. This proposal is meaningful in the backdrop of consistent efforts by some powerful countries to bypass the UN or undermine its role and authority.

Fourth point of the GGI calls for reforming and improving the global governance system to ensure that the people of every nation are the actors in and beneficiaries of global governance, so as to better tackle the common challenges for mankind, better narrow the North-South gap, and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

The fifth point emphasizes the need for taking real actions. It seeks to adopt a systematic and holistic approach, coordinate global actions, fully mobilize various resources, and strive for more visible outcomes. It also seeks to enhance practical cooperation to prevent the governance system from lagging behind or being fragmented.

It is important to note that what President Xi proposed was also the aspiration of the majority of nations of the world and the forum from where he launched the initiative is founded on similar principles. Over the past 24 years, the SCO has adhered faithfully to the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and pursuit of common development.

There are reasons to believe that there will be positive movements towards the cherished goals as enshrined in the five-point initiative of President Xi because he championed the cause of the majority and President Vladimir Putin of Russia put his entire weight behind efforts of China seeking to reshape the International Order with a view to making it responsive to the present-day world. Other members of the organization are also supportive of the moves towards development and reform of the global governance system as well as a multi-polar world order. The GGI is a strong reflection of China’s commitment to multilateralism and the use of global institutions for the original purpose of their inception i.e. maintenance of peace and security in the world and strengthening of developmental pursuits. China achieved all round progress mainly because of its peaceful credentials and focus on development and therefore, it wants a congenial global order for other countries, especially the developing countries, to progress and prosper.

Apart from hosting the summit of the prestigious organization, participated by leaders like Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, China also demonstrated its military muscles by organizing a parade that boosted morale of the friends and sent a chilling message to those harbouring ill-will against ever-rising China. A wide array of land, sea and air weapons and high standards of professionalism demonstrated during the parade confirmed the widely-held perception that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is on track to become the world’s most advanced fighting force, equipped with cutting-edge homegrown technology after a decade of pursuing self-reliance. China has already made remarkable economic progress, making it the second largest economy of the world, and the parade was a reminder that it has potential and necessary resolve of the national leadership to make the country a robust military power, a counter balance to the United States.

The two high profile events surely demonstrated diplomatic clout and influence of China and its military might, deepening the perception that Beijing is offering an alternative leadership to the world, which harbours no aggressive designs against any other country and instead is keen to share fruits of progress and development. There was also a reassuring message to Chinese people that their country was rising and shining and as President Xi Jinping declared its multi-dimensional progress was unstoppable. However, some Western circles propagate that Beijing shows were aimed at diverting attention of the Chinese people from economic challenges and growing unemployment. This has nothing to do with the ground realities as China achieved mind-boggling development in different spheres of life under the dynamic leadership of President Xi. It became a role-model in addressing one of the most daunting challenges – Covid 19 – and it was because of the prudent policies of the country that 700 million people were lifted out of poverty, an achievement that has also mesmerized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Peaceful development and peaceful co-existence have been the hallmark of China’s policies and the Beijing show was an extension of this narrative.

President Xi Jinping is hugely popular at home because of his people-centric policies and the messages delivered by the successful SCO summit and grand military parade have surely elevated his political and global stature further. China is, therefore, bound to achieve new heights of progress and development under the visionary leadership of its President. (ends)