Female candidates clinched the top three positions in the Commerce Regular Group Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2023, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

As per the result gazette, Celeina Bodani of the Commecs College obtained 988 marks out of 1,100. She secured the first position. Ishba Ali of the same college clinched the second position receiving 981 marks, while Asbah Saeed acquired the third position with 978 marks.

A total of 37,082 students – 21,335 boys and 15,747 girls — registered for the Commerce Regular Group Exams. Overall the passing percentage of boys remained 27.43 while the passing percentage for girls remained 19.86.

As many as 22 unfair-means cases were reported during the exams. A judicious procedure would be observed to decide all such cases. Board officials say that every effort is made to provide fair opportunity of personal appearance, hearing, and defence to all candidates involved in such cases.