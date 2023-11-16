A court has dismissed an application seeking directives for the authorities concerned to seal an Ahmadi place of worship in the Martin Quarters area over apprehensions of possible bloodshed.

Muhammad Ahmed filed an application under Section 145 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) naming the Jamshed Quarters SHO and six members of the Ahmaddiya community as respondents. Judicial Magistrate (East) Safdar Ali Mahesar announced his order after hearing arguments of the applicant and perusing reports submitted by the SHO and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

He noted that the applicant’s concern pertained to Ahmadis engaging in Islamic practices and sought to seal their worship place on the basis of these claims.