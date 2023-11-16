Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the 76-year history of Pakistan has shown that people make false promises before every election, but after winning the polls they disappear to avoid the public.

“Such fraudulent people never fulfil the promises they make to us. Innocent children in Karachi are dying by falling into open gutters while the world is heading towards the moon,” said Kamal while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an MQM-P election office at Metrovil Colony, Scheme 33, Karachi.

He said that he became a member of the provincial assembly 23 years ago and also remained mayor and senator. He said that he wants to serve the city and its people, recalling that he spent 30 billion rupees on Karachi with his own hands. “Even my opponent cannot accuse me of corruption. We have not raised our children on misbegotten wealth.”

Kamal said that 22 trillion rupees were spent on Sindh in fifteen years. However, Karachi is counted among the world’s four worst cities. “In my era, this city used to be among the 12 fastest-growing cities in the world.There is no area in Karachi where I have not worked with my own hands.”

During the population census, provincial government employees did not enumerate several blocks and residential buildings. On April 7, news appeared that Karachi’s population is 13.7 million. However, the MQM-P took up this matter with the prime minister and extended the dates of the census. On July 23, the population census was stopped at 20.3 million. The result of MQM-P was that one more seat of the National Assembly and three seats of the provincial assembly were increased.

He said that after crossing Jamshoro, destruction is visible everywhere. If the MQM-P comes into power in Sindh, a record of developmental works will be started. Today, the MQM-P is not limited to Liaquatabad, New Karachi, and Orangi Town, but the party is also present in Sohrab Goth and Keamari. Today, Pashtuns and Baloch also stand with the MQM-P, he claimed.