Gilani leaves for Cambodia

Multan

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, despite being on the Exit Control List, left for Cambodia to attend an international summit on Monday night, family sources confirmed. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen exclusively invited Gilani to deliver his lecture at the Asia Pacific Cambodia Conference 2019. The interior ministry had earlier put Gilani on the ECL in the TDAP scam. Family sources said Gilani, along with his son MPA Ali Haider Gilani, left for Cambodia to attend the conference, with permission from the interior ministry. However, his name would remain on the ECL. —INP