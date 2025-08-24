Gilani calls for fostering collaboration between civil society, parliamentary leadership

A delegation of Dopasi Foundation, accompanied by Global Health students from the University of Milan, Italy, called on Chairman Senate Syed YousafRazaGilani and briefed the Chairman Senate about Dopasi’s innovative work in health and climate was showcased, including the screening of vulnerable populations, deployment of ultra-portable X-rays with AI interpretation, tongue swabs, and other cutting-edge technologies in health.

The discussion touched on the shrinking global funding space and the importance of strengthening parliamentary caucuses on health and climate to ensure sustained national leadership.

Chairman Senate commended Dopasi’s much-needed efforts and proposed further engagement with the Senate Standing Committees on Health, Climate, and Finance, underscoring the value of institutional collaboration. He also expressed his passion for health and education, noting that these areas are very close to his heart and part of his father’s longstanding legacy.

The Chairman praised the presence of the University of Milan students, remarking: “Pakistan is 60% youth — you are our future. We own you and are proud of you. Thank you for choosing Pakistan for your internship, and we hope you will continue to support Pakistan as we progress.”

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with European Union Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan, Mr. Philipp Oliver Gross. The session provided the global students with valuable insights into the EU’s work in Pakistan, highlighting shared goals of fostering global collaboration, advancing public health, and promoting sustainable development.

The series of meetings marked a meaningful step in building stronger partnerships between civil society, international stakeholders, and parliamentary leadership for a healthier and more sustainable future. In his concluding remarks, Dr. GhulamFarid Khan, Programme Analyst M&E (SRH), UNFPA, said, “Meeting the unmet need for family planning is key to reducing unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions while upholding the dignity and health of women and families. The media’s role will be vital in breaking taboos, correcting myths, and ensuring these services reach every community.”

The meeting, attended by journalists from across the country representing leading national media outlets, concluded with a strong consensus: the alignment of religious endorsement, political commitment, and fiscal facilitation presents an unprecedented opportunity. By shaping narratives around balanced family size, equity, and health, the media can serve as watchdog, translator, and bridge—helping deliver reproductive health services where they are most needed and setting Pakistan on a healthier, more sustainable path.