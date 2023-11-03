Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) is an electric distribution company which is responsible for supplying electricity to the Gujranwala region in Punjab.

The jurisdiction of the company includes Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

Gepco distributes electricity bills at doorstep of all customers in the region where it is providing the services.

The customers can also check their bills online as the company has introduced technology in its services. To check the bill, you need to visit the official site, http://www.gepco.com.pk/GEPCOBill.aspx, where you need to enter Reference number to check bill details.